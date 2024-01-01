Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,009,000.

NYSEARCA LEMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,965. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

