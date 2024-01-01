Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidus Investment worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 322,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,169. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

