Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.57. 85,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,315. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

