Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,401 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for 18.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $70,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,425. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

