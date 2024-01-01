SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

