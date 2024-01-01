SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.71. 3,424,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

