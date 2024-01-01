Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.