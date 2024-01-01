Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,509 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

