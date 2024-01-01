Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

