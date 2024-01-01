Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Hits $67.55 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $165.68 or 0.00388757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $67.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00172588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.59 or 0.00620825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00243119 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,378,659 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

