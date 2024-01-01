Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $82.15 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00008455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $377.47 million and $82.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.54 or 0.05412023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00093815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00031648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

