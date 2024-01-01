BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $898.00 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, BNB has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $311.24 or 0.00730296 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.21 billion and approximately $898.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,093 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,147.112919. The last known price of BNB is 308.21493925 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1958 active market(s) with $902,520,444.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
