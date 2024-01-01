BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $898.00 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, BNB has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $311.24 or 0.00730296 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.21 billion and approximately $898.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,093 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,147.112919. The last known price of BNB is 308.21493925 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1958 active market(s) with $902,520,444.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.