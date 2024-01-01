Expedia Group (EXPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently:

12/29/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $133.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

12/11/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/27/2023 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2023 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

11/14/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.79. 1,307,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

