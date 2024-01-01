QV Investors Inc. Sells 4,790 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

