First Pacific Financial Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWA opened at $35.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

