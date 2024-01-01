Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 24,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $93.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.