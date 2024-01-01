Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases 9,418 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 3.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Gentex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

