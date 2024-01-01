Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

