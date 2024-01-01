Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

