SVB Wealth LLC Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Primerica worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.76. 74,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,931. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.64. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.