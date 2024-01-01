SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $197.37. 1,007,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.