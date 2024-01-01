SVB Wealth LLC Sells 12,201 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after buying an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after buying an additional 144,927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,521. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

