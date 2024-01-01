SVB Wealth LLC Has $31.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,720 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

