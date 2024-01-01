SVB Wealth LLC Has $32.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.