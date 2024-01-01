iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,768 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 121,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. 4,893,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,399. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

