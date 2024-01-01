iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $55,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

