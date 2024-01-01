SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,788,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012,001 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises about 6.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AppLovin worth $311,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 2,260,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,751. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

