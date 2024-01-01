Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

