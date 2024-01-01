SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10,330.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,844,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

QEMM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

