Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,753,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,837,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.