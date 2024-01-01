Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 1,464,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,629. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.