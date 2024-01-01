Edmp Inc. Has $504,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 21.9% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $573.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average is $461.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.