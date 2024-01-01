Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,697,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,971,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

