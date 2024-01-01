ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,138.8 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.