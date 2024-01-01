ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,138.8 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
