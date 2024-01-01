Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Decreases By 29.7%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 419,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

ARGTF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.