AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 1,570,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
Shares of AEON Mall stock remained flat at C$11.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.09. AEON Mall has a 52 week low of C$11.67 and a 52 week high of C$13.06.
AEON Mall Company Profile
