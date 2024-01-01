AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 1,570,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of AEON Mall stock remained flat at C$11.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.09. AEON Mall has a 52 week low of C$11.67 and a 52 week high of C$13.06.

AEON Mall Company Profile

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

