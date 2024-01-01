Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,403,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 12,107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,531.2 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Assicurazioni Generali stock remained flat at $20.74 during trading hours on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.