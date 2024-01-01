Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,692. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

