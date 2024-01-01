Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 3.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,205.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,828 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 531,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

