iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $223.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.42 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.