Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

