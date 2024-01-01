Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,099 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

