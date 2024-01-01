Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 3.91% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000.

RAAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 35,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

