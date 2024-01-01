Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,415 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 211,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 871,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,685. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

