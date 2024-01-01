KOK Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. KOK has a market cap of $5.87 million and $844,988.70 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.29 or 1.00021157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00189310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01248911 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $647,980.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.