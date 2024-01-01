Everdome (DOME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,725,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

