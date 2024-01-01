QUASA Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 58.5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $35,393.64 and approximately $517.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.29 or 1.00021157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00189310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00036199 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $496.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

