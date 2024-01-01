Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.46. 1,168,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,478. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

