BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Stock Position Increased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,205 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF comprises 12.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $52,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. 122,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

