Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,232,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,515,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

INCM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 87,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,620. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

